Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 405,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,211. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

