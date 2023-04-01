Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.22. 1,660,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.