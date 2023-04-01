Rockland Trust Co. Has $14.20 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Toro worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 460.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after buying an additional 233,733 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 574,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,168 shares of company stock worth $10,302,368 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

