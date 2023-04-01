Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,398 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,828. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its 200 day moving average is $319.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

