Rockland Trust Co. Sells 882 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.7 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,540. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

