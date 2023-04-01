Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 4.0 %

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

RMTI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

