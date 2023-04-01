Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

