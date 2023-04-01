Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 23,678 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

