Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLX. B. Riley cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

