Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $687.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,849.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,844 shares of company stock worth $1,014,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

