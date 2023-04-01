Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.