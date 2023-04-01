Safe Price Reaches $10.73 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Safe has a total market cap of $223.51 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $10.73 or 0.00037835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00152994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.48304958 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

