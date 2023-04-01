Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth about $22,861,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

