Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.80 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and $26,025.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,287,604,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,015,815 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

