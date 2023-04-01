Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $206,000 in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.