Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $217,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

NYSE:HP opened at $35.75 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

