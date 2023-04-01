Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 29,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,309 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

