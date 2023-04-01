Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

