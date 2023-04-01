Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

