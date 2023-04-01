Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,277,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,652. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

