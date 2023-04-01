Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. 301,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

