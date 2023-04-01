Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

