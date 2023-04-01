Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.