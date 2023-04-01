Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 1,128,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,974. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

