Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Position Boosted by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRMU. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2,081.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

