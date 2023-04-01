Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGIP remained flat at $17.20 on Friday. 36,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

