Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
SIGIP remained flat at $17.20 on Friday. 36,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.55.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
