Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1,006.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $140.20 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

