Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Price Performance
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
