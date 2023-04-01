Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 688,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

