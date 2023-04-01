Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 13,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

