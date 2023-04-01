Serum (SRM) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $44.64 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

