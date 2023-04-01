Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 471.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.