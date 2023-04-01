Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,636. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sharecare by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sharecare

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

