Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 327.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.78% of Shaw Communications worth $107,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

