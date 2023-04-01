Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.33

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.33 and traded as low as C$38.93. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$39.16, with a volume of 1,560,878 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR.B shares. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.05.
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
