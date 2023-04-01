SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$93.74 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 52 week low of C$93.74 and a 52 week high of C$93.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.26.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

