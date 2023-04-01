Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Rises By 14.3%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ALSN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 541,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

