Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rises By 22.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $493,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,593 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 477,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

