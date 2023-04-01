Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Decreases By 17.6%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
BEEM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BEEM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 172,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
