Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Decreases By 17.6%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEEM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Global

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 172,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also

