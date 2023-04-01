Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rises By 9.7%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 205,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

