Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases By 28.9%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BIT remained flat at $14.59 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,443. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

