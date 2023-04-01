Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Drops By 20.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $13.69 during midday trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.