Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Expands By 10.8%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of bpost NV/SA stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

