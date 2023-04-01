Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rises By 23.3%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 323,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

