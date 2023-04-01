Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases By 10.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 7,860,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 883,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

