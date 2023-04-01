Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Decreases By 12.5%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 496,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,511. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

