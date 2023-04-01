Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Declines By 14.6%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.7 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant stock remained flat at $15.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Clariant has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

