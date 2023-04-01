Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Increases By 17.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock remained flat at $4.36 during trading hours on Friday. 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,001,000 after buying an additional 264,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 125,784 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

