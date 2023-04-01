Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Decreases By 8.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. 363,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
