Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rises By 23.4%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 273,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.22. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

